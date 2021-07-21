FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

FGEN stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,647,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,079 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.