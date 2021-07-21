Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.72.

FUTU stock opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. Futu has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Futu by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Futu by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

