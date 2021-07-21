Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,533 shares of company stock worth $515,882. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 613,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenlane by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.