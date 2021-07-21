Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Halma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halma has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.