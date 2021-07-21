ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.68

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.26. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 3,656 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ProPetro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

