Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.54

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.54, but opened at $17.49. Penn Virginia shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 1,940 shares changing hands.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

