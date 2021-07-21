$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

