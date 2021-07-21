Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $89.47

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $89.47, but opened at $84.03. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 1,396 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7,904.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

