Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Up to $130.70

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.70, but opened at $133.88. Novanta shares last traded at $133.88, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novanta by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
