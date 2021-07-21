Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Up to $130.70

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.70, but opened at $133.88. Novanta shares last traded at $133.88, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novanta by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Novanta by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after buying an additional 113,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

