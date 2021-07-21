Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Up to $19.56

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $21.03. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAM. Cowen initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

