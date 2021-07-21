SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.18.

Shares of SEDG opened at $245.76 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.41.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

