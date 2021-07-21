Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of HTA opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.