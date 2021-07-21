FY2021 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Increased by Analyst

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnQuest in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.24. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

