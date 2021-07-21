Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

