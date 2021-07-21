Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

