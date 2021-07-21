CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.