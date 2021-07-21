NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

