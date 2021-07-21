Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Crawford United has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Equities analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

