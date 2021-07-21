THG (LON:THG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $548.55

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29), with a volume of 606799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.38).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 610.01.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

