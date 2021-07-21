Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,139,979 shares of company stock worth $83,451,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

