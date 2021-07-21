Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, purchased 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.