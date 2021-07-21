Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.
Shares of CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.