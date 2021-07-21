Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of CXM opened at $19.61 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.