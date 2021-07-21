Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.