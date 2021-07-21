Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

