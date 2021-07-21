Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $139.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

