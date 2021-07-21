GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

