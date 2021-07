Contrasting Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit AeroSystems -27.23% -64.00% -8.54% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

75.6% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit AeroSystems 0 2 10 0 2.83 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit AeroSystems and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.30 -$865.70 million ($5.72) -7.32 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ballistic Recovery Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit AeroSystems.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Ballistic Recovery Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams. The Propulsion Systems segment offers nacelles, including thrust reversers; struts/pylons; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs; and related spares, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

Ballistic Recovery Systems Company Profile

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

