Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.10

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

