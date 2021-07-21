Financial Survey: Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Colony Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50

Colony Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of ?. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Colony Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Capital -192.01% -41.20% -12.51% NexPoint Real Estate Finance 112.18% 15.38% 0.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colony Capital and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Capital $1.24 billion 0.00 -$2.68 billion $0.09 N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 2.63 $12.85 million $1.54 12.60

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Colony Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Colony Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Colony Capital has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Colony Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in Boca Raton, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 20 locations in 11 countries.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.