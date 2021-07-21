Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of STAG opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

