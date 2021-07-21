Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Raised to SEK 115 at Morgan Stanley

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 112 to SEK 115 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.