Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Lennar (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,296,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

