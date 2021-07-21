Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.