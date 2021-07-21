FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.