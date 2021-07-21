FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.69.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.62.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

