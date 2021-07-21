Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Infosys Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

