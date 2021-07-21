Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,701,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $223,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock valued at $972,058,380 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

