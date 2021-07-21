Regal Beloit (RBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.