U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,095 shares of company stock worth $16,351,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

