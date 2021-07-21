Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

