Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.76).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.36 ($6.31) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

