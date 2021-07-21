InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFRX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

