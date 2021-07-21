Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987,126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.