UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Down 28.7% in June

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

