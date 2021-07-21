Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.78. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

