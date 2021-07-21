Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given a $85.73 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been given a $85.73 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

PLXS stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $1,234,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Plexus by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth $107,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

