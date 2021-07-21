Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $196,094.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,115.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 18,553 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $394,807.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 381,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

