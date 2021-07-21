Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “
LABP opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
