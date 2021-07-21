Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

METC opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $251.33 million, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

