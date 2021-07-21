Contrasting AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) & Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65% Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A

77.3% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.08 $23.33 million $2.10 46.12 Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AeroVironment and Reinvent Technology Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 1 4 0 2.80 Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Reinvent Technology Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S. Government. It also provides small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. In addition, the company develops high altitude pseudo-satellite systems for a commercial customer based in Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

About Reinvent Technology Partners

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

